Nassir takes on Joho over succession

Hassan Joho

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (left) speaks with Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir on October 22. Mr Nassir has told Mr Joho off the county’s gubernatorial race.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir has asked Governor Hassan Joho to keep off the Mombasa gubernatorial succession politics, claiming his office is being used to campaign for rival Suleiman Shahbal.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.