Joho sits it out as Nassir and Shahbal battle

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is increasingly taking a backseat albeit publicly on matters regarding the county's succession politics.

This has been evident from the most recent political events that were graced by ODM leader Raila Odinga in the region.

The second term governor had already declared interest to vie for presidency if he wins an ODM ticket in 2022.

His move to slow down on leading political events has apparently left the field open for Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir and businessman Suleiman Shahbal to fight it out as they both eye the ODM ticket to vie for Mombasa governorship in the next elections.

“I have my eyes set on national politics so I'll soon let Abdulswamad and the rest to fight it out in the regional politics,” Mr Joho said in a past event.

However, political pundits believe this may only be temporary since his next political move is still unclear especially if Mr Odinga will decide to vie for presidency once again.

Sources at the Mombasa County Assembly recently told nation.africa that the governor has intentionally declined to publicly declare his preferred successor because he believes such a move might harm him politically, if it ends up causing divisions among his lieutenants.

Nassir and Shahbal have taken it upon themselves to flex their muscles as they both strive to convince ODM leaders and the general public that they deserve to be the next governor.

In the past, Joho would take charge of almost all events that were either led by Mr Odinga in the region or required Coast political representation outside the region.

However, if the recent events are anything to go by, this function now lies squarely in the hands of the two contestants.

Last week, it emerged that Shahbal travelled together with Dr Oburu Oginga who is Mr Odinga's elder brother to attend an event in Murang'a County.

Sources told Nation.africa that the two shared seats in a private chopper to the event that was attended by musicians and politicians from different regions in the country led by Mr Odinga.

In an exclusive interview, the businessman cum politician said he had been invited by Mr Odinga to the event.

“I was invited by Mr Odinga to Murang'a. It was a strategic event, and we believe it was important for us to honor the invite. I was there to represent our region,” he said.

This came barely a week after Mr Nassir played host during the former prime minister's visit to Coast region.

The tour which involved several public rallies culminated with an Idd-Ul-Adha ceremony in Mombasa.

The ceremony which is normally organized by the governor was also hosted by Mr Nassir.

“Usually this event is hosted by the governor but this year we were invited by Abdulswamad and we thank him for that. May Allah bless him,” Mr Joho said as he played Emcee at the celebrations.

So far both Mr Odinga and Joho who doubles up as ODM deputy party leader have insisted that anyone who wants the party’s ticket towards the next gubernatorial race, must prepare to battle it out in primaries.

Despite the visible push and pull between Mr Nassir and Shahbal regarding who is more loyal to the party leadership, the two still claim that they do not need endorsements from top party leaders.

“My close relationship with Mr Odinga and Joho should not be taken to mean that I’m seeking their endorsement. When I meet and move around with them it’s for the sake of party unity. I can only get endorsement from voters,” said the legislator.

Mr Nassir’s ambition has so far been supported by several ODM MPs from across the Coastal counties.

On the other hand, Mr Shahbal's team consists of politicians and strategists who were in Joho's campaign team during previous elections.

Apart from the two, Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi has also declared interest for the ODM gubernatorial ticket.