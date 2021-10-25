Port workers set to get 10 percent salary increment

Dock Workers Union General-Secretary Simon Sang’

Dock Workers Union General-Secretary Simon Sang’ during a past press briefing. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

More than 5,000 port workers are set to get a 10 percent salary increase after a National Assembly panel directed that their collective bargaining agreement with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) be implemented.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.