Covid-19 vaccination drops in Mombasa after lifting of containment measures

The Mombasa County Health department has reported slowing uptake of Covid-19 vaccines following the lifting of some health regulations by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe last week.

Some of the measures that were lifted were the wearing of face masks in public places and PCR testing for international travellers.

Matatus have also been allowed to carry passengers at full capacity.

Public Health Chief Officer Pauline Oginga said the changes have prompted residents to lower their guard against Covid-19.

“This is a tourist destination. We must continue observing social distance and turn out for Covid jabs. The trend is now worrying,” she said on Wednesday.

She added that since the vaccination campaign started, some 400,000 people had received the jab but the number of people seeking the service had dropped.

“Since Friday, we have vaccinated 5,000 people. Some 223 have received boosters while hospitals, in a day, (vaccinate) 15 people. These numbers are way less compared to before,” she said.

Ms Oginga warned that if the trend continues, infections will start to rise again.

“Covid is a highly contagious disease and if we drop all the measures then we are going to experience more health problems. Some people suffer from other diseases, they are at a higher risk to get infected,” she said.

“Those who have received their first dose should kindly come for their second one while those who have received both should come for boosters. We are not forcing them but at least give our health officers chances to help contain new infections.”

She said there were no queues at vaccination centres.

“Last Friday, we went to the grounds to do reviews and, unfortunately, even sanitisation stations are no longer available. People have assumed Covid is not with us anymore,” she said.

Only international travellers are seeking Covid-19 tests.

“If we continue to lower our guard, infection cases will go up again and we do not want to go back there. Finding beds for patients is expensive and resource-intensive,” Ms Oginga.