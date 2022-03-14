Why some Kenyans won't drop their masks yet

When the mask mandates were lifted on Friday by the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, many Kenyans felt a sense of relief.

The country has been recording a low positivity rate for about a month, since mid-2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is after the Omicron variant – which recorded fewer hospitalisations than the previous variants – became dominant globally. The number of positive cases have been plummeting and so has the adherence of most of the containment measures.

While easing the restrictions, Mr Kagwe said whoever wants to put on a mask was free to do so. Some Kenyans still prefer using the mask.

The CS said wearing of face masks in open public places had been lifted and full in-person worship for vaccinated persons restored. However, the CS encouraged the use of masks and adherence to social distance rules in all indoor spaces. He also said quarantine will be stopped.

“Kenyans are encouraged to wear face masks while attending indoor functions. We should now also see the temperature checks in public places stopped,” said Mr Kagwe, adding that all in-person indoor meetings will now resume at full capacity.

Extremely careful

Ms Harmon Ellen, a resident of Nairobi, told the Nation that she would still wear her mask in public.

“No one says that there is official communication that Covid-19 is now non-existent. I still want to stay safe. I’ve had a few respiratory illnesses and infections since I began wearing masks. I want to keep it that way,” she said.

It felt odd for Nation journalist Thomas Rajula when he boarded a matatu and realised that he was the only passenger in a mask.

“I will still have my mask on. I went to the supermarket yesterday and almost had anxiety because I had forgotten my mask in the house. Anytime I use public transport, I will have my mask on,” he said.

Mr Rajula contracted Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic and has been extremely careful ever since. He doesn’t want to be infected a second time.

“I know that Covid-19 is still spreading and that’s why ‘ve chosen to remain careful with what I do,” he said.

Fully vaccinated

Ms Laureen Mayoye, a student at the University of Nairobi, said the mask gave her some privacy.

“I like privacy and that’s why I still have my mask on. I hate uncouth habits; for instance, when people cough in a weird way without closing their mouth. The mask protects me from bad breath. It also keeps me safe from smokers. I am used to masking and I won’t change that,” she said.

Despite being fully vaccinated, she’s not ready to get what scientists call a breakthrough infection. This happens when someone who’s been vaccinated gets an infection after contact with the virus.

“If I do not have my mask on, I’ll be putting myself at risk of being infected. I still dread that disease,” said Ms Mayoye.

Ms Laura Weboko also said the mask gives her “some privacy” and vowed to continue using it in public events.

“The mask helps when you are on a boda boda as it helps in keeping away dust that may affect my lungs. I have never had Covid-19 and I know it is because I have strictly adhered to mask mandates,” she said.