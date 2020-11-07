Covid-19 kills another frontline health worker in Mombasa

Another nurse from Mombasa County has succumbed to Covid-19 even as the national and county governments step up measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Nurse Margaret Mwadime of Port Reitz Hospital died at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital on Saturday.

Peter Maroko, Mombasa secretary of the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), said it was unfortunate to lose another frontline health worker to the virus.

He called on the government and the devolved unit to ensure they all get sufficient protective gear as they come in direct contact with patients daily.

"There is little being done for frontline workers in the casualty and outpatient departments. We want the county to properly kit the frontline worker," Mr Maroko said.

The union also called for tests of all medics who have been in contact with Covid-19 patients.

Joho’s message

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, in a Facebook post, eulogised the nurse as a heroine.

"It is with a deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of one of our heroines. Nurse Mwadime [and] her colleagues have been in the forefront in the fight against the pandemic," he said.

He prayed for comfort for her family and colleagues.

Governor Joho urged Mombasa residents to collectively exercise vigilance in the fight against the virus.

Mombasa has had close to 4,000 and over 94 deaths related to the coronavirus disease.

Amid strict monitoring by authorities, Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata said at least 10 bars have been closed and 236 people arrested for contravening curfew orders.

Another 339 people were arrested for not wearing masks while 39 public service vehicles were impounded.

“The operation against those flouting rules will continue until the curve flattens once again. It is for their own good," Mr Elungata said.

