ODM's Omar Boga tells his story after contracting virus

Politician Omar Boga, ODM’s candidate for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Boga, who shared his experience with the Nation on phone on Saturday, said he was self-quarantining at home after being discharged from Mombasa Hospital.

He said he spent three days there and was discharged last Thursday after improving.

Mr Boga said he spent at least Sh200,000 at the hospital.

"Covid-19 is real and hospitals are full so admission is almost impossible. I'm doing fine but I can't interact with my family as I'm locked in a room," he said.

Mr Boga said that after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms, he took painkillers and exercised before deciding to go to hospital, hoping he would feel better.

"I thought it was just a normal fever but my family advised me to go for a test. That is how I ended up at Mombasa Hospital, though [my case was mild]," he said.

He added that his bodyguard was on home-based care and a relative of his at Coast General Hospital.

Second wave

Several counties have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases in a second wave, following the easing of restrictions by the government. So far, Kwale has registered three Covid-19 deaths.

Governor Salim Mvurya said two of the victims had been under treatment in other regions while the third died within the county.

While giving an update on the county’s Covid-19 status on Friday, he said a total of 3,816 samples had been rested and 259 infections recorded. Out of the 259, he said, 151 were from outside the county.

The governor said two patients were at the Covid-19 centre at the Msambweni County Referral Hospital while six asymptomatic patients were released on Thursday after recovering.

He said his administration had taken adequate response measures to contain the virus, among them forming sensitisation and mobilisation teams made up of national government and sub-county administrators, public health officers and ward administrators.

“For the past two weeks, sensitisation has been ongoing in all the four sub-counties in Kwale, but people should take initiative and follow guidelines," he said.

ffadhili@ke.nationmedia.com