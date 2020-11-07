Kenya's Covid-19 cases top 61,000 as 1,065 more test positive

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen by 1,065 to 61,769, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced Saturday, saying 7,386 samples were analysed in the last 24 hours.

This raised the total number of samples Kenya has tested, since recording its first case of the coronavirus disease on March 13, to 737,749.

In a statement giving an update on Kenya's status, CS Kagwe further reported 888 more recoveries, 824 of them from the home-based care programme and 64 in various hospitals, raising Kenya's total number of recovered patients to 41,019.

He also announced that 10 more patients had died, raising the death toll to 1,103.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,270 patients had been admitted while 5,537 were being treated at home. Of those admitted, 59 were in intensive care units (ICU), 26 of them on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen.

CS Kagwe said 94 other patients were on supplementary oxygen, 80 of them in general wards and 14 in high dependency units (HDU).

Case distribution

CS Kagwe said Nairobi accounted for 263 of the new infections, Mombasa 181, Uasin Gishu 63, Nakuru 62, Kisumu 53, Kiambu 47, Kajiado 38, Kilifi 36, Kericho and Busia 30 each, Baringo 26 and Kakamega 25.

Nyeri and Turkana counties recorded 21 more cases, Homa Bay 20, Trans Nzoia 18, Kwale 15, Nyandarua, Siaya and Nyamira 13 each, Machakos 12, Kisii 11, Meru eight, and Laikipia and Murang'a six each.

Bungoma and Tharaka Nithi counties each had five more cases, Kitui, Nandi and Bomet four each, Lamu three, Elgeyo Marakwet and Isiolo two each, and Vihiga, Kirinyaga, Migori, Embu and Makueni one each.

Of the 1,065 patients, 993 were Kenyans and 72 foreigners living in the country, 661 male and 404 female, the youngest three years old and the oldest 104.