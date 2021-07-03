2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

Halima Hamisi, Ashush David and Koren Avraham at the Mombasa Law Courts on June 28, 2021 on child trafficking claims.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • Documents filed by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji indicates that the foreigners took advantage of the minors’ economic misfortunes to procure them for sexual assault

Two Israeli nationals have been charged with trafficking two minors and engaging in child prostitution.

