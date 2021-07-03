2 Israeli nationals charged with human trafficking, child prostitution

Two Israeli nationals have been charged with trafficking two minors and engaging in child prostitution.

Mr Koren Avraham and Mr Ashush David are said to have lured the two girls aged 14 and 15, with Sh14,000 and two expensive phones before locking them up in an apartment in Bamburi. township.

Documents filed by the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji indicates that the foreigners took advantage of the minors’ economic misfortunes to procure them for sexual assault

The charge sheet indicates that the suspects knowingly and intentionally recruited the two children at Copa Cabana Beach and harboured them at Indiana Apartment cottage in Bamburi, having full knowledge that they were minors.

They were further charged with committing indecent acts with minors which included sexual assault and inappropriately touching the girls. They are accused of committing between June 20 and 25.

Avraham faced a separate charge where the state accused him of child prostitution, where it is accused of giving the minor aged 15 years a mobile phone and Sh7,000 with the intent to procure the minor for sexual assault.

Mr David also faced a separate charge where he was accused of promoting child prostitution by giving a minor aged 14 years a mobile phone, a power bank and Sh7,000 with the intention of procuring her for sexual abuse.

Ms Halima Hamisi, who is a mother of one of the victims, is accused of child neglect and benefiting from child prostitution.

The charge sheet reads that the suspect willfully and knowingly permitted her child to remain in the apartment despite knowing that the minor was being sexually abused by her co-accused.

The state also accused Ms Hamisi of willfully failing to provide proper parental care, and caused her child aged 14 years, to be sexually abused, making her be in need of care and protection.

The suspects denied the charges. The charge sheet was read out in English and translated to them in Hebrew by an interpreter.

The foreigners told Shanzu Principal Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda that they were victims of exploitation, which is rampant in the Mtwapa township.

Through their lawyer Joseph Kanyi, the Israeli nationals claimed they fell victims to the extortion syndicate operating in Mombasa.

“I ask that the suspects be considered for a cash bail because they are foreigners on a tourist visa. They will abide by the bond terms,” he said.

Mr Kanyi also said the foreigners are very sick with multiple ailments hence they should not be denied bond due to their health conditions.

The prosecution did not oppose bond but asked that the same should be of stringent terms to secure the suspects' attendance to the trial. The state also asked the court to bear in mind the foreigners status in Kenya before granting bond, fearing that they might jump bail.

The magistrate granted the foreigners Sh200,000 cash bail each and ordered them to deposit their passports in court.

Ms Hamisi was on her part released on Sh100,000 cash bail and prohibited not to contact the minors until their evidence is taken. The minors have been taken to a rescue centre.

While granting the suspects bond, the magistrate noted that it was not enough for the state to state that the suspects are foreigners hence they might flee the court.

He said that the constitution protects equally the interest of those residing in Kenya and that being a foreigner should not be the basis for denial of bond.

The suspects were charged after staying in custody for five days.

In an application to ask for more time to carry out investigations, Ms Ouko said she is yet to conduct an age assessment of the minors, fill the P3 forms and interview the two foreigners through an Israeli translator.

Anti-Human Trafficking officer Millicent Ouko told the court on Monday the two minors were rescued while in different rooms with the foreigners.

The assorted clothes and mobile phones that the police recovered from the foreigners' rooms have been taken to Nairobi for forensic analysis. The DPP believe that the electronics recovered from the suspects contain crucial evidence linking the suspects to child trafficking.