2 Israelis, Kenyan held 4 days over child trafficking

Three people, including two Israel citizens, who were arrested in Mombasa last week on child trafficking allegations, have been detained four days.

Mr Koren Avraham, Mr Ashush David and Kenyan woman Halima Hamisi are being held by officers of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of the Child Protection Unit.

They were arrested on Friday evening by detectives who were tipped off by the public, booked at Bamburi Police Station and taken to court on Monday.

Police reports indicate they were found with two minors aged 14 years at Indiana apartments in Bamburi, Kisauni Sub-county.

“The foreigners were spotted carrying minors into the apartment in Bamburi,” said investigating officer Millicent Ouko.

In court on Monday, Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi allowed investigators to detain the suspects for four days as the probe continues. They will be held at Port Police Station.

What search found

In the application for more time to carry out investigations, Ms Ouko said police were yet to assess the minors to confirm their ages, fill P3 forms and interview the two foreigners through an Israeli translator.

Evidence filed in court indicates that the two minors were found in two different rooms inside the apartment, together with their mothers, two other women and the foreigners. Another minor was found in a separate room with Mr David.

The police also found clothes and mobile phones, which the investigators believe contain crucial evidence linking the suspects to child trafficking. The phones were sent to Nairobi for forensic analysis.

“I am undertaking investigations relating to the offence of child trafficking and that of committing an indecent act with a child,” said Ms Ouko.

So far, investigations indicate the foreigners entered Kenya on June 19, via Mombasa’s Moi International Airport.

The investigators have been unable to obtain more information from them due to the language barrier.

The minors were taken to a rescue centre after being examined at Nairobi Women’s Hospital.