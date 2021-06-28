2 Israelis, Kenyan held 4 days over child trafficking

Police reports indicate the three suspects were found with two minors aged 14 years at Indiana apartments in Bamburi, Kisauni Sub-county, Mombasa, on June 25, 2021.

  • In the application for more time to carry out investigations, Ms Ouko said police were yet to assess the minors to confirm their ages, fill P3 forms and interview the two foreigners through an Israeli translator.

Three people, including two Israel citizens, who were arrested in Mombasa last week on child trafficking allegations, have been detained four days.

