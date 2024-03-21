Expect Easter by night in Mombasa next week due to Ramadhan period

The bug to travel to the Coast usually bites many families during the Easter celebrations, which Christians mark next week.

This year will, however, be different given that you may be unable to enjoy your favourite delicacies in Mombasa during the day as is the norm.

Easter this year coincides with Ramadhan, when your biriyani, pilau and other Swahili dishes eateries will be closed as owners observe the fast.

Residents enjoy a variety of street foods along Makadara Road in Mombasa County on March 20, 2024. The delicacies are hard to come by during the daytime as Muslims go about their fast during the Holy Month of Ramadhan. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi| Nation

In Mombasa City during the Holy month of Ramadhan, almost all hotels and restaurants such as Barka, Tarboush, Caffee Point and Mombasa dishes remain shut from 6am, to be opened mostly at 6.30pm at the break of the fast.

"We have informed our clients on social media about our operations that we shall remain closed during the day to avoid disappointments but we shall be open after breaking the fast (Iftar) and past mid night,” said Cafee’ Point manager Abdhulmalik Ahmad.

Mr Said Nur, Barka hotel manager said their religion does not allow day operations during fasting but they will be open from 4.30 pm for preparation.

A vendor makes chicken shawarma along the busy Makadara road in Mombasa County for residents to enjoy on March 20, 2024. The delicacies are hard to come by during the daytime due to Ramadhan. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi| Nation

Customers should prepare for price hikes as the cost of food has gone up driven by high demand.

“Currently foodstuffs are very expensive and due to demand and the situation, we sell a plate of biryani at Sh500 from Sh350 before Ramadhan,” said Mr Nur.

Ramadhan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is designated as a time for prayer, fasting, introspection and communal harmony.

Christians are scheduled to begin Easter festivities next week from Good Friday all the way to Monday. During the period, Mombasa experiences influx of visitors.

But this year, due to Ramadhan and the school calendar, the numbers are not expected to be high with most hotels registering barely 60 per cent bed occupancy.

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Coast branch executive officer Sam Ikwaye said the bookings are low and they do not expect last-minute surprises.

A vendor makes mini pancakes along the busy Makadara road in Mombasa County for residents to enjoy on March 20, 2024. Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi| Nation

“Most of the schools are closing a day to Easter and there would be no ample time to travel to Mombasa that’s the reason numbers are still low. The bookings both in hotels and Air BnBs are still low compared to previous holydays. We are currently at 60 per cent bed occupancy,” said Mr Ikwaye.