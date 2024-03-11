End Ramadhan squabbles

Every year, there is always confusion over when Muslims should begin fasting for the holy month of Ramadhan. This confusion, which has gone on for many years, means that believers in Kenya begin fasting at different times. The lack of harmony then persists during this whole month of worship and spiritual discipline.

The dispute that splits believers into two camps also confuses Kenyans who profess other religions, as the end of Ramadhan is marked as a public holiday. Idd ul-Fitr is a day when every Kenyan gets a day off work, and schools and most businesses are closed. It is a time for family and friends to get together and share good food.

Muslims fast from just before sunrise to sunset. Ramadhan is thus a time of deep reflection and prayer. Unfortunately, there has been a rift between those who support the position of Saudi Arabia to start fasting a day earlier and those opposed to that.

The bone of contention is often over the sighting of the moon, which some claim to have done without giving any proof, and end up needlessly causing confusion.

Chief Kadhi Abdulhalim Hussein says it is unacceptable for Muslims to differ every year on the observation of the crescent moon to determine the start of Ramadhan. He has, therefore, asked fellow Muslims to wait for his guidance before the beginning of this year’s fasting.

There is a need for harmony to avoid confusion over when this holy annual Islamic undertaking by the believers should begin.