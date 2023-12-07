DCI: Drug barons using high-end vehicles to transport narcotics at the Coast

A common trend is emerging at the Coast involving high-end vehicles being used in the illegal drug business, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Whether high-end sedans or luxury SUVs, these sleek machines appear to be a recurring feature in the drug supply network.

In a recent incident, a Toyota Harrier was seized along the Mombasa-Malindi highway during an operation on Wednesday in which two people were arrested in possession of 477 kilogrammes of marijuana valued at approximately Sh14 million.

The two were stopped at the Swallows area in Kilifi South in a bust led by officers from the National Police Service under the DCI. The vehicle has since been impounded.

According to a police report filed at Ndonya Police Station in Kilifi South Sub-County, officers were forced to deflate the car's tyres after the driver attempted to flee.

This is not the first time this has happened.

On September 4, 2023, another DCI operation led to the seizure of a black Prado TX used to transport drugs, in which 316 kilograms of bhang worth Sh9 million were recovered after the vehicle landed in a ditch.

During the incident, detectives discovered several number plates similar to those typically seen on parastatal vehicles, raising further suspicions.

While the Mombasa-Malindi highway has become a notorious route for transporting illegal drugs, authorities say they will widen their net to cover the entire country.

Last year, President Ruto declared war on drug dealers and cartels, assuring the public that his administration would tackle the menace in the Coast region.

During a tour of Kilifi County, the President ordered officers to use all available resources to fight drug trafficking.

"I have issued an order that all those involved in the illegal drug business should leave the country. They should look for another place to do it," said President Ruto.