Mombasa police arrest man found with heroin worth Sh2 million

Detectives in Mombasa County on Saturday arrested a suspected drug trafficker after finding him with 678 grammes of heroin worth Sh2 million.

Juma Mohamed Mwanyota alias Mwachulo was arrested at the Likoni crossing as he prepared to move from the island to the mainland.

A report at Central Police Station says the suspect was to deliver the consignment in Likoni.

He will be arraigned at the Mombasa Law Courts on Monday, police say.

The incident comes two weeks after Tanzanian Maimuna Jumanne Amir was apprehended at the Moi International Airport after she was found with 5.3 kg of heroin worth Sh15 million.

Detectives have been investigating the new drug trafficking route from Johannesburg in South Africa, through Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, and then to Moi International Airport, which the suspect used.

As part of the fights against the drugs menace, Parliament is pushing for the passing of the Narcotics, Drug and Psychotropic Substance Control (Amendment) Bill.

The Bill will help untangle the Coast region from the stranglehold of a menace that has gripped it for decades and attracted threats from drug barons, according to some Coast leaders.

It says that a person outside Kenya, who conspires with another in the country in the illicit trade, is liable, upon conviction, to a fine of not less than Sh100 million and life imprisonment.

The person will be deemed as having committed the offence in Kenya.

Enforcement officers, who will aid or abet offences including colluding with drug dealers will be fined up to Sh20 million or jailed for at least 20 years, the Bill says.