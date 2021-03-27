Mombasa police arrest man found with heroin worth Sh2 million

Juma Mohamed Mwanyota alias Mwachulo

Suspected drug trafficker Juma Mohamed Mwanyota alias Mwachulo, who was arrested at the Likoni crossing in Mombasa County on March 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Mohamed Ahmed | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The incident comes two weeks after Tanzanian Maimuna Jumanne Amir was apprehended at the Moi International Airport after she was found with 5.3 kg of heroin worth Sh15 million.

Detectives in Mombasa County on Saturday arrested a suspected drug trafficker after finding him with 678 grammes of heroin worth Sh2 million.

