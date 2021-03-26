Woman who fatally stabbed stepson charged with murder

A 27-year-old woman who stabbed and killed her stepson at Kuna Village in Rongo Sub-county was Friday charged with murder.

The suspect, Joyce Achieng Omollo, who appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Raymond Langat, however, failed to take plea with investigating officers seeking for 14 days to adduce more evidence.

Police records indicate that Mrs Omollo attacked her stepson Alphonse Omondi, a Form Three student at Kameji Secondary School with a kitchen knife and stabbed him several times on the chest after a domestic disagreement.

Mr Omondi was rushed to Lwala Community Hospital in North Kamagambo but could not be attended to owing to the degree of injuries he sustained.

He was then transferred to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital but succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

In a previous interview, North Kamwango Sub Location assistant chief Mr Chales Goi said he received the report from one of his village elders and immediately called the police who arrested the suspect.

“I informed my area chief and Kamagambo police station OCS who rushed to the scene and apprehended the woman. We later received reports that the victim died while undergoing treatment in Homa Bay,” chief Goi told Nation on phone.

According to the administrator, the suspect had accused her co-wife of inappropriately encroaching into her land, eliciting a bitter exchange before the deceased came in to intervene.