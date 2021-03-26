Woman who fatally stabbed stepson charged with murder

Stabbing
stab
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (1)

By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Suspect fails to take plea with investigating officers seeking for 14 days to adduce more evidence.
  • The suspect had accused her co-wife of inappropriately encroaching into her land.

A 27-year-old woman who stabbed and killed her stepson at Kuna Village in Rongo Sub-county was Friday charged with murder.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Deliverance Church pastor who died of Covid-19 to be buried Friday

  2. Kibabii University holds virtual graduation ceremony

  3. School attempts but fails to expel KCSE student

  4. KCSE candidates in terror prone Lamu assured of security 

  5. Candidates sitting KCSE test in maternity wards

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.