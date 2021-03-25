Police arrest woman who stabbed 3 men and sucked their blood

Stabbing
stab
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Police in Nairobi on Wednesday evening arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed three men, leaving one dead and two critically injured, in Saa Mbaya, Kahawa West.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.