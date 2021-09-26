Uhuru and Raila have neglected you, Ruto tells Nyanza residents

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addressing residents of Awendo in Migori County on September 25, 2021. He urged Nyanza residents to reject President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake’ partner Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: DPPS
logo (1)

By  Ruth Mbula  &  Ian Byron

Deputy President William Ruto has asked residents of Nyanza to reject President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake’ partner Raila Odinga, saying the two leaders have neglected the region economically.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.