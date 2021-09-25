2022 election: I am your best bet, DP William Ruto tells the youth

Deputy President William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses residents of Kitui town attending a women's empowerment programme on September 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Rebecca Nduku | DPPS

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DP urged the youth to seize the moment and decide their future by electing him President, saying he is closer to them in age than his political rival Raila Odinga.

Deputy President William Ruto Friday took his bottom-up campaign to Kitui County with a declaration that he is the presidential candidate who best understands the plight of the youth.

