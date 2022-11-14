Good Samaritan killed while trying to stop man from battering wife

A man accused of hacking to death a Good Samaritan who tried to stop him from battering his wife has been charged in a Kehancha court.

Kuria East sub-county Police Commander Patrick Kangara told the Nation that Mr David Chacha, 32, was presented to court on Monday.

“He was taken to court today and he will answer to murder charges,” he said by phone.

It all started when Mr Chacha, 32, and his wife, Mary Chacha, 24, reportedly got into an argument in Gibarori village, Kuria East, Migori County, on November 7.

When Mr Chacha started battering his wife and she realised her life was in danger, she ran to her mother-in-law’s house to hide but the man pursued her there.

Raised alarm

He allegedly continued beating her and his mother-in-law raised the alarm, catching the attention of their neighbour, Ronald Chacha, 24, who rushed to rescue the woman.

Little did Mr Ronald know that this act of kindness would cost him his life.

When Mr Ronald moved closer, Mr Chacha alleged hit him in the head with the metal rod that he had used to beat his wife.

Mr Ronald fell down and started bleeding profusely. The neighbour was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital, before being referred to Kehancha Sub-County Hospital and later to Migori Level Four Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His assailant then fled. Detectives traced him to Motemorabu in neighbouring Tanzania.