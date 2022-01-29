Headless body of woman found in Awendo

Awendo residents have called on the government to beef up security after a headless body of a woman was on Friday dumped in the town.

On Friday, children who were on their way to school discovered a blood-stained sack dumped by the roadside within the town and alerted the public who called police.

Suna East Sub-County Police boss Esau Ochorokodi said they were alerted of the incident on Friday morning.

“A community leader alerted the police who arrived at the scene and found the body of an adult woman stuffed in a sack. It was headless. We are yet to know the motive behind the heinous killing,” he said.

The officer noted that the body was taken to Migori County Referral Hospital mortuary

“We are yet to identify the woman since her head is missing. We have launched investigations with an aim of bringing the culprits to book,” he said.

Awendo town residents have been grappling with a fresh wave of insecurity since the beginning of the year after a night guard was hacked to death. Another body was found in a thicket. A primary school teacher’s hand was also chopped off by unknown assailants.

“We are calling on the public to help police with investigations by availing information on suspects. We have increased patrols and intelligence gathering,” Mr Ochorokodi said.

Former area MP Jared Kopiyo has called on the government to establish a police station in the town to curb the rising cases of insecurity.