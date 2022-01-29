Headless body of woman found in Awendo

Awendo Town

An aerial view of Awendo town where a headless body of a woman was discovered on January 28, 2022.


Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group
By  Ian Byron

Nation Media Group

Awendo residents have called on the government to beef up security after a headless body of a woman was on Friday dumped in the town.

