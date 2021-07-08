Migori town
Notorious killer gang ‘24 Brothers’ returns to pathways of Migori

By  Ian Byron

  • In the latest attack, residents stumbled on the naked body of an unidentified woman.
  • A day earlier the body of a teacher was picked up a few metres from the same spot.

A bloodthirsty terror gang in the Nyanza/Western region is once again feared to be on the prowl in Migori County after months of silence, waylaying victims and brutally killing them before making away with their valuables.

