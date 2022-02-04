Met warns of worsening drought in the country

Drought in Samburu

Drought in Samburu. More than 13,000 students in Marsabit and Samburu counties are struggling to stay in school as they search for food and pasture.

Photo credit: File | Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the drought in the northern region will worsen and extend to other parts of the country in February.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.