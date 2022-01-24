Marsabit Drought

A herder stands over a carcass at Horri Guda in North Horr, Marsabit County. After grappling with livestock losses in the hundreds of thousands caused by lack of rains for two consecutive years, two days of heavy rains claimed nearly all of the remaining herds.

Rain or drought, Marsabit pastoralists suffer all the same

By  Jacob Walter

After grappling with livestock losses in the hundreds of thousands caused by lack of rains for two consecutive years, two days of heavy rains claimed nearly all of the remaining herds.

More than 40,000 goats and sheep perished following a heavy downpour.

The massive deaths are attributed to frostbite and the weak nature of animals, which were emaciated by the prolonged drought.

In Marsabit County, pastoralists are doomed if it rains and doomed if it does not.

