Drought in Isiolo kills 70,000 animals as 120,000 residents starve

Isiolo goat herder

A boy grazes goats in Oldonyiro, Isiolo near the county's border with Laikipia. More than 70,000 animals have died in the county in the last six months from drought according to NDMA.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

More than 70,000 animals have died in Isiolo in the last six months due to the biting effects of drought, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

