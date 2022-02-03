Drought in Isiolo kills 70,000 animals as 120,000 residents starve

More than 70,000 animals have died in Isiolo in the last six months due to the biting effects of drought, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) has said.

The drought, now at the alarm stage and worsening, has depleted pastures and led to the drying up of over 80 percent of water sources, forcing pastoralists to travel dozens of kilometres in search of the resources.

More than 120,000 residents faced hunger in the past six months, up from 107,200 reported between January and June last year.

An estimated 12,500 cattle, 20,600 goats, 42,700 sheep and 700 camels had died, a situation that worsened when the October-December rains failed, said NDMA county coordinator Lordman Lekalkuli.

The majority of the deaths were recorded in October and November, reports show.

The most affected areas are Chari, Cherab, Sericho, Oldonyiro, Garbatulla and Kinna wards.

Reduced milk production

Water shortages and limited pasture have reduced milk production per household to one litre against the average two litres, with camels and some goats the only animals producing milk.

This is expected to worsen the nutrition status of children aged below five, who are at high risk of becoming malnourished.

Birth rates among animals are also reported to be below normal, with a majority of the young ones unable to survive as their mothers cannot produce enough milk.

“The situation is worsening by the day, pastures are depleted and water sources have dried up,” Mr Lekalkuli said, adding that residents in far-flung Garbatulla and Merti were walking tens of kilometres in search of water.

The drying up of shallow wells, boreholes, sand dams and water pans puts over 43 percent of residents at risk of contracting waterborne diseases because of poor hygiene and sanitation.

Because animals are emaciated, their prices have dropped, with a goat that usually sells for Sh4,000 going for as low as Sh2,000.

Livestock traders have no option but to sell their animals at throwaway prices so as to avoid incurring losses if they die in their hands.

“Many of the animals we are buying are weak and we must sell them as quickly as possible before they die,” a livestock trader told Nation.Africa.

Resource-based conflicts

Officials are worried about an influx of animals from neighbouring counties, saying this is likely to ignite resource-based conflicts.

Isiolo sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Kepha Marube said thousands of cattle and hundreds of goats from Marsabit, Laikipia and Samburu counties had arrived in the county, straining the few available resources.

“The animals are being ferried in trucks and offloaded in Ngaremara, where herders then drive them into our land,” the administrator said.

He added that plans were underway to ensure peaceful sharing of the remaining pastures so that conflicts do not arise.

Livestock migration

Livestock in affected wards were migrating along the Sericho-Chari-Cherab-Garbatulla-Kinna-Oldonyiro route towards upper Burat, Ngaremara, Bulapesa and Wabera wards that received significant rains last year.

Mr Lekalkuli said the government had reviewed the situation in 60,000 households in Isiolo as it sought to expand a cash transfer programme targeting the hungry and vulnerable. Some 24,000 families had been enlisted.

He called more boreholes to be dug and equipped in the neediest areas and for damaged water infrastructure to be repaired.

“We will continue offering water trucking services in the most affected areas,” he said.