Tigania nut farmers unite to lock out brokers

Macadamia

According to the Nuts and Oil Crops Directorate at the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), the value of macadamia nuts exported in 2020 declined by more than half from Sh5.6 billion in 2019 to Sh2.7 billion as a result of the low farm gate prices.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitonga Marete

At least 600 macadamia nut farmers in Tigania East and West in Meru County have formed a cooperative society to kick exploitative brokers out of the sector.

