Gathirimo Kabuthi
I found buzzing business in bees, honey

By  Irene Mugo

  • Gathirimu Kabuthi harvests, packs and delivers the honey himself to his customers in a business that has seen him create a loyal clientele.
  • For quality honey, says Kabuthi, one must have good forage around the farm for the bees to get nectar and a good source of water should be near. 


A green sign post placed about a kilometre from Barichu shopping centre in Kirinyaga County welcomes one to Mukithi Bee Farm. 

