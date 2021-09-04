Here is the treasure I make from sugarcane bagasse

Organic fertiliser

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kanyi, a former high school teacher of agriculture, makes organic fertiliser from sugarcane bagasse.
  • He has converted a quarter-acre of compound into a fertiliser manufacturing plant.

Sweet smell of sugarcane stems placed in wooden boxes inside a greenhouse welcome the Seeds of Gold team to Job Kanyi’s residence in King’ong’o, Nyeri.

