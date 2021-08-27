Mutile Wambua
Tiny space, big harvest: My 65 storey gardens

  • Mutile Wambua's 65 gardens hold 4,550 plants that can occupy up to an acre depending on the spacing between the crops.  
  • Her initial capital was Sh20,000, which she spent on making six-storey gardens and buying seeds.

Mutile Wambua is dressed in a black skirt, a cream blouse, white gloves and gumboots as she checks crops in a greenhouse on her farm in Yamumbi village off the Rivatex-Ndalat Road in Eldoret.

