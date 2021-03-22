Officials in Meru looking for missing KCPE candidates

Candidates write their KCPE exams at Wabera Primary School on March 22, 2021. Education officials in Meru were Sunday still look for 933 KCPE candidates who failed to resume learning when schools reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Education officials in Meru were Sunday in last minute efforts trying to look for 933 KCPE candidates who failed to resume learning when schools reopened following the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

