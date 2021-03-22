Three candidates in South Rift sit KCPE in hospitals after giving birth

KCPE exam

Centre managers collect KCPE examination papers at the Mombasa county commissioner’s office on March 22, 2021. Three candidates from the South Rift are sitting their tests in various hospitals after they gave birth on Monday.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Three Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates from the South Rift are sitting their tests in various hospitals after they gave birth on Monday.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Fully enforce anti-FGM laws, State told

  2. Tana traders upbeat as Sh260m market commissioned

  3. Several injured in road accident along Meru-Nairobi Highway

  4. Oparanya’s guard arrested after losing gun in bar brawl

  5. Meru school receives ‘Ruto bus’ after week-long drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.