Meru MCAs decry biting hunger in the county

The Meru County Assembly has appealed to the national government to prioritise provision of drought relief to residents as the region was adversely affected.

Majority whip Jim Muchui disrupted House business on Tuesday to request the assembly discuss the drought situation.

According to a recent county steering committee report, more than 400,000 residents are in dire need of food aid.

The worst hit areas are Mutuati, Igembe North, Igembe Central, Tigania East, and Tigania West.

Mr Muchui, who is also Athwana MCA, said the vulnerable residents have suffered in the past as Meru is left out of drought interventions.

“Meru has always been viewed as a food-sufficient county but for long, we have had many people suffering. The situation is dire in areas that border Isiolo county. It is unfair that our neighbours in Isiolo get a lot of attention while those across the border in Meru are left to suffer,” Mr Muchui said.

He said there was need for the government to change tact and introduce a system where needy families are identified and the food delivered directly.

The Athwana MCA also called for urgent interventions in schools to avert severe drop out and absenteeism.

“Several schools in my ward opened with half of the population due to the biting drought. We need school feeding programmes immediately to keep learners in class,” the MCA said.

Muthara MCA Aurelio Murangiri said about seven schools in the ward have been affected with many learners missing classes.

Mr Muchui noted that the schools’ situation has been aggravated by child-headed families after parents left in search of food.

The MCAs also want farmers provided with assorted seed as many could not afford the inputs.

Nkuene MCA Martin Makasi called on the county executive to spearhead a food donation drive to deal with the short term challenges.

“I am ready to kick off a donation towards the hungry with Sh5,000 right now,” Mr Makasi said.

But Ms Ruth Kananu called for long term solutions including enhancing financial allocation to climate change interventions in the county.

“We should be in the frontline in championing actions aimed at slowing climate change. How can we lift this county out of the subsistence threshold?” she posed.

Abothuguchi West MCA Patrick Muthuri called on the executive to make use of the county emergency kitty as well as engage other government agencies in helping those affected by drought.

“We need sustainable solutions to this drought. If need be, the former Finance executive Titus Ntuchiu should be recalled to ensure money is provided for this emergency because we don’t have a substantive executive committee,” Mr Muthuri said.

According to Abogeta West MCA Denis Kiogora, the county should consider transforming its farms into food baskets.

He said the county owns large farms in Tigania East and Imenti South where food could be produced for emergencies.

“The county government owns 50 tractors which could be assisting farmers in preparing their farms ahead of the short rains. But unfortunately, the tractors are lying idle at Mitunguu,” Mr Kiogora said.