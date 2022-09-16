Alarm as number of people in need of food aid in Meru doubles

The number of people in dire need of food aid in Meru has doubled to more than 400,000 as the effects of three failed rainy seasons ​worsen.

​The ​National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) had put the number of people in dire need of food aid ​at ​200,000 in August.

On Thursday, Meru County Steering Group led by county commissioner Fred Ndunga said the situation was worsening with two sub-counties at the alarm​​ stage.

NDMA co​-​ordinator Nuro Godana appealed for support from well-wishers to help more than 60,000 households in the county.

“Very many public schools need support for feeding programmes. Water sources in seven sub-counties are drying up. We need to urgently upscale aid through the provision of food, water and livestock feed,” Mr Godana said.

Petty theft

Mr Ndunga said due to the biting drought, cases of petty theft and resource conflicts have been on the rise in the county.

He said many herders had relocated their animals to Mt Kenya forest while others were moving to farmlands leading to conflicts.