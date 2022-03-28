Meru leaders condemn heckling of Ida Odinga during church event

Meru leaders have condemned a weekend incident where Ida Odinga was heckled at a church function and called on residents to exercise tolerance during the political season.

Mrs Odinga was attending the Diocese of Meru Catholic Women Association prayer meeting on Saturday where her speech was interrupted by booing.

The leaders, including Meru governor Kiraitu Murungi, Public Service CS Prof Margaret Kobia, County Commissioner Fred Odunga, MPs Maore Maoka (Igembe North), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti) and Mpuru Aburi (EALA), urged the residents to embrace all politicians.

They spoke in Kibirichia on Sunday during the memorial service of the parents-in-law of the DCI boss George Kinoti.

The meeting, attended by Mrs Odinga, wife of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, brought together hundreds of women from the Meru Diocese at Consolata Primary School in Meru town.

Trouble started when the Meru Diocese Catholic Women Association (CWA) coordinator Sr Gemma Kathure announced that only Mrs Odinga would be allowed to address the meeting.

Mrs Odinga had a difficult time addressing the congregation due to booing, necessitating Sr Gemma to keep interrupting her speech to silence the hostile church women.

Some of the women started walking away.

While warning the residents against disturbing the peace during public rallies, the county commissioner also said the public can help tame politicians out to cause chaos.

Utter hate speech

"If you do not support a certain politician, do not attend their meetings to heckle. In the same breath, members of the public can call out politicians who utter hate speech," Mr Odunga said.

He urged Meru residents to make use of a toll-free line 988 to report all insecurity incidents even as campaign season reaches its peak.

CS Kobia urged the residents to make informed choices so as not to end up in the opposition.

"You can vote for whoever you wish but do your arithmetics right. Look at how each of the regions will vote and support the candidate who is likely to win so that we can remain in government," Prof Kobia said.

The politicians drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja flag bearer Raila Odinga saying the country would be safer under his leadership.

Governor Murungi expressed concern that politics was increasingly getting dirty citing the weekend booing of Mrs Odinga.

"It is unheard of for a leader to be booed in church," Mr Murungi said.

He said he was keen not to lead the county into the opposition after the next election.

In a democracy

"I have been accused of forcing Raila Odinga on people but this is not true. We are in a democracy and you must open your minds to listen to all politicians. You will be at the ballot booth alone and no one can force you who go vote for," Governor Murungi said.

He added: "I have been in both the opposition and government and I know the difference. We should be keen not to cheer ourselves to the opposition."

Mr Maore urged the Meru voters to support Azimio la Umoja accusing leaders aligned to Kenya Kwanza of trashing tangible development.

"We are requesting you not to lead Kenya to trouble on August 9. Be ready to separate the lies from the truth before the election. I urge you to vote Raila Odinga and the country will be safe," Mr Maore said.

Mr Aburi termed the heckling of Mrs Odinga as a shameful act.

"Raila Odinga has been consistent in the number of votes he got in the last three elections. With support from this region, he has the chance to win," Mr Aburi said.

They argued that their support for the president is pegged on his development record in the county and the country.