Inside Ole Lenku's defection from Azimio to Azimio

A high-stakes political game plan, deceitful politics, and vested interests by Jubilee Party officials were some of the reasons that made Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku decamp from the ruling Jubilee Party on Thursday.

The defection from Jubilee to Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is seen as a masterstroke against his main rival for the Azimio ticket, former Governor David Nkedienye, and a cabal of Jubilee Party officials who he says were hell bent to rig him out of the ticket.

For Dr Nkedianye and Mr Lenku, who squared it out in 2017, with the latter coming on top, dislodging the one-term county chief, their switch from one Azimio party to another was a series of steps—or missteps depending on who you ask—that started immediately after the Azimio movement was begun.

First, Lenku's political strategists started a campaign that the Azimio outfit would give a gubernatorial ticket to Jubilee and the Presidential vote to ODM.

The talk for political zoning was amplified with the governor's communication strategists hammering it that Jubilee had the sole rights to field a gubernatorial candidate.

Seemingly, Dr Nkedienye's camp increasingly got jittery about the possibility of getting the ODM ticket especially after Mr Odinga is said to have told him to his face that he would not get the party ticket.

"I want to be the ODM candidate. Lenku can vie with his party,Jubilee, and all of us will bring votes to Raila," Mr Nkedienye always argued in meetings.

However, sources within ODM confided that the talk of zoning areas between Azimio affiliate parties had been dropped after it became clear it would affect mobilisation for the presidential vote.

This, it appears, came late for the Nkedianye team, leading him to bolt out of ODM to Jubilee, in what they then saw as taking the battle to Mr Lenku’s bedroom.

"We will smoke Lenku out of jubilee.We have our preferred candidate in the name of Dr Nkedianye," said Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi (ODM), who has turned to Governor Lenku political arch nemesis after a short bromance between the two.

But this was just the beginning of the war between Dr Nkedianye and Mr Lenku.

As Dr Nkedianye plotted how to take the war to Mr Lenku’s bedroom in Jubilee, Mr Lenku started having secret talks with key players in the ODM fraternity, including Mr Odinga himself and his wife Ida Odinga, with the latter even attending a highly successful launch of Azimio Women Brigade in Oloitokitok a week ago.

Meanwhile, at Jubilee House,a cross section of Party officials led by Director of Elections, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, and Deputy Party Leader, Peter Mositet, are said to have lured Dr Nkedienye alongside some aspirants to craft a team against Governor Lenku.

On Wednesday, Lenku summoned 500 key supporters at his official residence in Kajiado town to break the news of his defection.

"It is not that the Nkedianye team can beat us in primaries but we have seen the script some elements are writing. We have been loyal to the party and some people want to play mischief. We shall not allow them," said Mr Lenku.

He also revealed some party officials were pressuring him to drop his Deputy Martin Moshisho who hails from the populous Matapato section.

On this, the Governor stuck to his guns and said Moshisho had served him excellently and he would not yield to such demands.

Mr Moshisho, who grew up as an orphan, was set to be sacrificed but the Governor said he had adopted him as his son and would not allow anyone to discriminate or intimidate him.

On Thursday, Mr Lenku and his team were received into the party by ODM party leadership led by Mr Odinga at Nairobi Chungwa House.

During the event, Mr Odinga reiterated his commitment to work with Maa community to form the next government that will be able to fight corruption, poverty and historical land injustices.

Governor Lenku said his decision to ditch the Jubilee Party that sponsored him to clinch Gubernatorial post in 2017 was informed after thorough deliberations with his supporters.

"The Maa nation has moved to ODM but within the Azimio la Umoja house. I have heard the voice of my people, I have listened to their instructions and today I have moved with them to ODM," said Mr Lenku, exuding confidence he will be elected for his second term.

He further added the decision to decamp to ODM is meant to strengthen the Azimio coalition towards ensuring Mr Odinga clinch the presidency in forthcoming general elections

"My political move was not meant to demean any party or belittle any particular leader. It was about exercising the democracy within the bigger house of Azimio,” he said.

Leading 11 sitting MCAs and more than 30 aspirants for various seats, Governor Lenku promised to deliver 20 ward seats out of the 25 in Kajiado County.

On Friday, a day after the Lenku swift move, his allies led by Majority leader Julius Moipai and Majority Whip James Waichanguru hit at the Jubilee Party accusing some officials of plotting against loyal members of Jubilee.

"The Jubilee Party lost three MPs ,Senator ,Woman Representative and 10 MCAs to United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Lenku stood with the party and fought for the BBI Agenda only for someone at Jubilee to plot to trade the ticket for personal interests," said Mr Waichanguru.

Mr Lenku's exit from Jubilee has dealt a big blow to the party when it is struggling to revive itself as a key partner in the Azimio Camp.

However Jubilee party deputy leader in Charge of programs and former Kajiado senator Peter Mositet said Mr Lenku move was unfortunate considering he has been an ardent supporter of the party.

He refuted claims some party leaders were secretly supporting Dr Nkedianye-Manje duo but acknowledged the party will be forced to go back to the drawing board in frantic efforts to retain the seat.

"Both Lenku and Nkedianye are the top Kajiado gubernatorial contenders so far, we haven't lost, they are still in Azimio la Umoja. Our focus will be on how we will not lose the seat to UDA. We shall soldier on revamping the jubilee party," said Mr Mositet.

The battle for numbers could favour the ODM Candidate if Jubilee decides to field a candidate as well as well.

However, it may hurt Mr Odinga's presidential numbers considering Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi seems to be reading from a different script from his party boss.

"We welcome Governor Lenku in OdM but we are reaching out to President Kenyatta and ODM leader to ensure either only one Azimio la Umoja candidate will in the ballot. It is not a must ODM supporters vote for an Odm gubernatorial candidate," said Mr Memusi who gave the Chungwa House ceremony to receive Governor Lenku a wide berth.

In 2017, Lenku, backed by a full battalion of Jubilee, beat Nkedienye with 28,000 votes. Mr Lenku polled 174,697 votes, while Dr Nkedianye had 146, 652 votes.

Jubilee is now split in the middle into Jubilee and Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, further complicating chances for their candidates.