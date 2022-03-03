Lenku, Nkedianye trade barbs in Azimio nominations battle

A bitter political feud has erupted in Kajiado County as Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and former governor David Nkedianye trade barbs on the Azimio La Umoja ticket.

Dr Nkedianye on Monday warned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders who are opposed to joint nominations that he would ditch the party.

The former governor, who lost to Mr Lenku of Jubilee Party in 2017 and is plotting a comeback, has been telling ODM bosses that he would not agree to be subjected to a nominations contest.

Together with Kajiado Central MP Memusi Kanchory, they have opposed joint nominations in the Azimio La Umoja camp.

“I’m observing the developments in Azimio. All I know is that I’ll be on the ballot. Talks between me and Ole Lenku can only be about him dropping out of the race and running for the Senate or any other position,” Dr Nkedianye said, adding, he would not yield to demands by Jubilee and ODM to step down.

Popular candidate

Jubilee and ODM have reportedly sealed a deal that will see the former provide a candidate for governor as the latter settles for Senate and Woman Rep seats.

It will also see Jubilee back the ODM candidate for the Narok governor seat, said to be Narok North MP Moitale Ole Kenta.

However, Mr Lenku and his allies have criticised Dr Nkedianye’s insistence on Azimio affiliate parties fielding candidates separately.

“Nkedianye has thrived on divisions. He’s jittery that ODM and Jubilee supporters are now together. He wants to sabotage this unity,” Mr Lenku said.

Speaking in Kajiado town, the governor dared his rival to leave Azimio and run on another party if he feels he can’t respect Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta’s vision. Mr Lenku said he is the most popular candidate judging by a recent survey.

Ticket hopeful

“Stop whining and blackmailing us with demands for a direct ODM ticket. The Kajiado governorship and the presidency have already been taken. You will be given a position in the next government,” Mr Lenku said.

He added: “Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign supersedes the unbridled ambitions of an individual. We shall not be derailed from the Azimio unity as we have a formidable opposition from UDA [United Democratic Alliance]. That is where our battle is.”

Another Azimio ticket hopeful Tarayia Ole Kores has backed Mr Lenku’s stance, saying, winning the presidency was the ultimate prize.