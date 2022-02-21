Joseph ole Lenku and David Ole Nkedianye

Section of ODM politicians against joint Azimio tickets

By  Stanley Ngotho

What you need to know:

  • Coalition backers say DP William Ruto and his UDA party will benefit if Jubilee and ODM field separate candidates.
  • Governor Lenku, nominated Senator Judy Pareno and several ODM and Jubilee MCAs support joint Azimio tickets.

The key architects of Azimio la Umoja are upset at the push by a section of ODM leaders in Kajiado County to have affiliate parties field their own candidates to face off with those from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

