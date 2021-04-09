Man, who is accused of infecting daughter with HIV, skips court on judgment day

A magistrate’s court in Tigania has issued a warrant of arrest against a 54-year-old farmer accused of repeatedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter and infecting her with HIV.

