Woman jailed for one day for killing her husband

Truphena Ndong’a Aswani was found her guilty of killing her husband on December 14, 2021.

  • Truphena Ndong’a Aswani killed her husband when he was about to murder her with a panga.
  • Her husband took a panga and tried to cut her down, but she overpowered him and killed him.

"She had no voice. She was silenced into accepting beatings to be her normal life until she nearly lost her own life. She is lucky to be alive.”

