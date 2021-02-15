Wonder drug cannabidiol
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Wonder drug or overhyped ‘marijuana cousin’? Where to get CBD in Nairobi

By  Caroline Njung'e  &  Angela Oketch

By now you must have heard of CBD, the ‘wonder’ drug that some manufacturers claim is capable of treating a wide range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease and Aids.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.