Lobby decries ‘persistent onslaught’ against miraa

Miraa farmer

A farmer harvests his miraa crop in Nchoroiboro village, Buuri East Sub county, Meru county on June 4, 2020. 

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui  &  Gitonga Marete

What you need to know:

  • Miraa traders have had to make do with a shrinking local market amid competition from muguka.
  • Farmers have suffered losses, estimated to be over Sh16 million daily, according to Nyamita.

A trade lobby has cried foul over a sustained onslaught against miraa in the continent even as the government attempts to promote the crop.

