Meru farmers get first cheque after diversifying from Miraa

A sunflower farmer (left) receives payment for produce supplied to Bidco, under a project dubbed 'Tujiinue Tena' spearheaded by Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (Pacja).

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sunflower farmers from the miraa growing zones of Meru, who were contracted by Bidco last year, have received more than Sh8 million for produce delivered to the manufacturer of edible oils.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mwatate traders to benefit from Sh50 million modern market

  2. Wajir MCAs impeach governor

  3. Mvita MP takes issue with SRC for blocking KPA worker's pay hike

  4. MCAs summoned over Sh3.2m 'Christmas allowances'

  5. Meru farmers get first cheque after diversifying from Miraa

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.