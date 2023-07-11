Former CS Munya to lead Azimio protests in Mt Kenya East

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says he will lead opposition rallies in Mt Kenya East from Wednesday after a long political hiatus.

Speaking to Meru FM on Monday night, Mr Munya said he is firmly behind Azimio leader Raila Odinga in criticising the current government.

Mr Munya said he would launch his opposition politics with rallies in Meru town, Muthara and Maua on Wednesday, citing rising insecurity in Meru and the high cost of living in the country.

"I am now ready to fight for Kenyans and I won't be intimidated by government officials. If we do not have a strong opposition at this time, this country will go to the dogs. In Meru, many people have been killed despite several meetings by government officials," said the former CS.

He said he would work with disability activist Mike Makarina to lead opposition rallies in Meru.

Mr Munya said the Azimio protests, as well as the recent 10 million signature campaign, would help push for electoral reforms and measures to reduce the cost of living.

"We are resorting to demonstrations because we have a government that is determined to use force and blackmail to pass regulations like the Finance Bill. Sovereign power is exercised by the people, while the government exercises delegated power. We want the people to decide how their affairs should be run," said Mr Munya.

He said the signature drive was meant to show that the people were against the government's actions.

Tea reforms

The former CS poked holes in the ongoing coffee and tea reforms led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, saying the necessary legislation was put in place under his watch.

"The only proof that the reforms are genuine is when the farmer gets more money in his pocket. I listened to the coffee and tea conferences and found nothing promising beyond what we have done. We managed to improve coffee yields, which led to increased production last year. Tea prices have also stabilised," he said.

Mr Munya accused the William Ruto administration of "too much talk" without action.

“There is too much talk without work in this government. Let them come out of the boardrooms and meetings and work for the people. We cannot have a government of rhetoric all year round," he said.

He said the opposition was keen to hold peaceful demonstrations and picketing across the country and accused the police of using unnecessary force against protesters.