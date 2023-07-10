Interior CS Kithure Kindiki warns Azimio over demos

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has warned the opposition against holding demonstrations in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Prof Kindiki said the government will not allow the demonstrations, noting that past events have been characterised by violence and mayhem, leading to the deaths of police officers and innocent people, and destruction of property.

He blamed Azimio la Umoja politicians led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying what they were doing was unconstitutional.

Mr Odinga has vowed to hold demonstrations across the country on Wednesday as a follow-up to last Friday's protests.

"There are people who think they know the law. The Constitution allows for picketing and agitation for rights, but it does not give people permission to hold violent demonstrations. If you are protesting against the high cost of goods, go and talk about it peacefully and go home. The Constitution does not allow you to carry weapons and block roads while you set fire to tyres and destroy our roads," the CS said.

"We will not allow people to destroy property and threaten Kenyans with violence, leading to death. If that is your intention, come very early in the morning and we will deal with you firmly, decisively and with finality," the CS said.

He was speaking at Igoji, Imenti South in Meru during the installation of the deputy county commissioner for the newly created Igoji sub-county.

Political extremism

Prof Kindiki said the opposition's agitation was political extremism, adding that such politicians would be treated like terrorists, bandits and other criminals. He warned that no one was above the law and all those involved would be dealt with.

Leaders accompanying the CS, including Deputy Senate Speaker Kathuri Murungi and 12 MPs, also castigated Mr Odinga over the planned demonstrations, saying the protests would destroy the country's economy.

The MPs urged the CS to take action against the protesters, who they said were intent on destroying property in the country.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku said the Bill he plans to introduce in Parliament will tame violent demonstrations, saying the law is aimed at holding organisers accountable for destruction of property during protests.

He called on Kenya Kwanza MPs to turn up in large numbers at Parliament when the Bill is tabled.