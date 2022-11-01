A pupil in Meru injured by colleague in a knife attack over food

A 14-year old schoolgirl is nursing serious cuts after she was attacked by another pupil with a knife, in a row over food at Kisimani village, Igembe South, Meru County.

The Standard Eight pupil at Kisimani Primary School had gone to draw water when her attacker emerged from a bush and slashed her on the head, mouth and nose.

The assailant who is said to be a girl in Grade Seven then took off, leaving Gloria bleeding profusely from the cuts that split the mouth and the nose and one on the head.

The victim’s aunt said was taken home by a Good Samaritan who found her lying by the road. The victim is an orphan and lives with her grandmother,

She was rushed to Nyambene Level Four hospital where she was stitched to stop the bleeding, and then referred to Meru Level Five for further specialized treatment of the mouth and nose.

Dr Elaine Kamere, a dentist at Meru Level Five Hospital said the girl suffered superficial cuts on the head and that medics had reconstructed the nose and the upper lip.

Suffered a bite

She also suffered a bite on her hand during the scuffle.

“We are expecting that she will make a full recovery. The injured teeth will be immobilised and will be fully recovered in six months,” said Dr Kamere.

Recounting the incident, the KCPE candidate said she had received food from a teacher when the other pupil started taunting her that she always relied on food handouts from tutors.

After a brief argument at school, they left for home when the said assailant confronted her with the knife on her way to draw water.

“I thought the matter had been settled since I didn’t habour any grudges. I was shocked when she attacked me with a knife. She stabbed me but I managed to knock disarm her though she had already severely injured me. I am afraid of going back to the school since she might attack me again,” cried the victim.

Speaking at the hospital where she had gone for a further treatment, she said she would like to sit her KCPE and pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

She appealed to well-wishers to assist her with food so that she, her grandmother and two other orphaned cousins could enjoy a meal.