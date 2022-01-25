Mother of two: I’d be dead had I not left abusive marriage

Farhia Abdullahi during an interview with Nation.Africa in Isiolo town on November 29, 2021. She walked out of her abusive marriage two years after she was married off while in Class Seven. The beatings from her husband left her son with hearing difficulties.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

What you need to know:

  • Her dream of attaining the highest level of education and getting a better job to unshackle her family from the yoke of poverty hit a snag.
  • She and her son would be beaten up and at some point she contemplated suicide; she endured until it was no longer possible.
  • While aged one-year-and-four-months, her son was poisoned by one of the co-wives but was luckily saved after he was rushed to hospital.

Having lost her mother to tuberculosis while in Class Four at Al-Huda Primary School in Moyale, Marsabit County, and months later her father in a road accident, Farhia Abdullahi*, now aged 25, and her five siblings faced a bleak future.

