Police probe assault on former Sangalo Institute student

Police in Bungoma County are investigating an alleged assault on a former student at the Sangalo Institute of Science and Technology in Kanduyi constituency on Friday.

A video clip of Fredrick Oduor being roughed up by two security guards went viral on social media platforms on Friday night, drawing wide condemnation.

In the clip, Mr Oduor is seen being subdued by the guards after he fainted and fell to the ground, with some students and lecturers protesting.

Residents who saw the video thought he had died.

Police are investing the incident, said county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Joseph Ondoro.

In college illegally

A guard identified as Luke Wanjala told police that Mr Oduor had entered the institution's compound illegally on Friday.

Mr Wanjala told the officers that Mr Oduor, who hails from Bungoma town, had been expelled because of indiscipline and he was not supposed to be at the college.

When the guard asked Mr Oduor what he was doing there, “he became violent and started fighting him", Mr Ondoro said.

Mr Wanjala and another guard then subdued and arrested Mr Oduor.

They handed him over to officers at the Sangalo police post for.

Medical attention

Mr Oduor was released to seek medical care after complaining that he had been beaten badly and hurt by the guards.

Mr Ondoro added that Mr Wanjala had also complained of body aches and was issued with a P3 form to report the alleged acts of violence.

Sangalo Principal Rosebella Chukwu said Mr Oduor, who was admitted in 2017, was expelled for leading a botched strike last semester.

She said that most cases of indiscipline at Sangalo are caused by former students, including those expelled or suspended.

"This is a notorious student who was barred from accessing the institution premises. He is also [suspected] of smuggling drugs to students," she said.

Threat to the institution

Although the guards were wrong to manhandle him, she said, he was a threat to the institution.

Mr Oduor was a rogue student who had been suspended twice before being expelled, said Moses Irukan, the student council president.