3 accused of murder over witchcraft claims detained longer

Collins Mwiti, Morris Mwiti and Dennis Mwiti, who are accused of lynching three elderly persons in Gitine Village, Igoji, Meru County, over witchcraft claims, at a Nkubu court on June 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • The three men are accused of being in a mob that lynched Mr Fredrick Kaini (70), Mr Samuel Mwamba (72), and Mr Zachariah Kaburu (68) last Wednesday.

A court on Monday allowed police to continue holding for seven days, three men accused of lynching three elderly persons over witchcraft claims in Gitine Village, Meru County.

