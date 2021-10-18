Meru farmers, Isiolo herders unite to survive drought

In a normal year when food stores are filled with harvests, Mr Tratisio Kamunturiu, from Lachathuriu in Tigania West, Meru County, would be up in arms on seeing herds of camels around his homestead.

