Garissa set to increase water trucking to ease shortages

Garissa County plans to increase the number of water trucks to help tackle shortages, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane has said.

Speaking during a crisis meeting in Garissa, Mr Dagane noted that water shortages are an age-old problem in the region.

“In this drought, the shortage of water has become worse. The county government will prioritise water distribution for residents,” he said.

He added that the county had set up 350 centres in six sub-counties that will benefit from water trucking services.

“Residents of Deka Harja are the most affected. A team from the department of water, led by the chief officer, will reinstall a water facility there,” he said.

Repairing and maintaining boreholes in sub-counties will continue, the DG added.

“We will ensure the process runs smoothly. If a water truck driver is found involved in any malpractices, they will be dealt with respectively,” he said.

But residents have expressed their reservations about the promises.

“We will wait and see. The problem with county officials is promising but not delivering,” said Ms Ibrahim Hussein, a resident of Bula Madina.

“For the past four years, we have been complaining about dry taps. The last time I received water from my tap was six months ago. We used to have it round the clock, but now it is gone dry.”

She said she is still paying Sh1,700 every month for water she no longer receives.

The Garissa town areas of Bula Iftan, Bula Reeg, Bula Punda and Bula Madina are among the most affected.

Water shortages also affect mosques.

“We have to store water so that people do not lack the basic need, especially with the sun so hot nowadays,” said cleric Mohammed Hassan.