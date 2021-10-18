Garissa set to increase water trucking to ease shortages

Garissa residents carrying jerry cans as they trek in search of water.


Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Garissa County plans to increase the number of water trucks to help tackle shortages, Deputy Governor Abdi Dagane has said.

