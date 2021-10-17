Thousands of families in dire need of water in Lamu

Hussein Abdalla,aresident of Hindi-Magogoni village inside a well as he fetches water. At least 22,600 families in Lamu are facing acute water shortage.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

At least 22,600 families in Lamu county are facing an acute shortage of water as drought continues to ravage the region.

